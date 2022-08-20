Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $7.50 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 40.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $881.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,052,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

