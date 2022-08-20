Belt Finance Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.70 million and $558.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

