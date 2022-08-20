Benchmark Cuts CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $8.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.86.
CuriosityStream Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
