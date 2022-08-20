Benchmark Cuts CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $8.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.86.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CuriosityStream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% in the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.