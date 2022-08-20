BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 6th

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 61.8% per year over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 22.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.