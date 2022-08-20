BHZ Capital Management LP Takes $212,000 Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $366.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

