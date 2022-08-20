BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 13,551 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $203.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.