BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 17,222 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $69.40 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

