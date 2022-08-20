BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

