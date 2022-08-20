BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.90 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

