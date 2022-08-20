BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $23,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after buying an additional 340,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,142,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

