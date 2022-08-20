BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,485,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

