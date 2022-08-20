BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 11,428 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,768,000 after buying an additional 71,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

