BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,584 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $618.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $599.73 and its 200 day moving average is $637.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

