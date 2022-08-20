Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %
Shares of BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.24.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
