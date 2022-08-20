Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $24.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,855,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Bill.com

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.24.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.