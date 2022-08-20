BinaryX Achieves Market Cap of $275.56 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $275.56 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $136.22 or 0.00648036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

