BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.