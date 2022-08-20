BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Featured Articles
