BitcoinPoS 1-Day Volume Tops $44.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $331,712.27 and $44.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,957,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,746,220 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.