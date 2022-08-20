BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $5,409.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00300957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00115650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00075179 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,497,672,389 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

