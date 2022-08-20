BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Hits Market Cap of $80,181.61

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $80,181.61 and approximately $39,500.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
BitGuild PLAT Profile
BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
