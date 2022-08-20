BitTorrent Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $887.61 million and approximately $61,071.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007530 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006074 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014625 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

