BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.47.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

