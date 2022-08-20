BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $713.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.38. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,914,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

