Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.