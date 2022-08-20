Blocery Reaches Market Cap of $6.14 Million (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $254,823.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 531,272,219 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io.

Blocery Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

