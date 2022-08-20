Blocknet Trading Down 10.6% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022873 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,977,430 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.