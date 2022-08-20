Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Hits $0.0192 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00100569 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.