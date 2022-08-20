Brokerages Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT at $2,388.17

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,388.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($164.33) to £137 ($165.54) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $107.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $92.32 and a 52-week high of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.