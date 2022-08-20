Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

