Bunicorn (BUNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $887.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $86,990.33 and approximately $887.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00782681 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
