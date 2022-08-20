Bunicorn (BUNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $887.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $86,990.33 and approximately $887.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00782681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.