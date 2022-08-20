Busy DAO Trading Down 6.2% This Week (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $156,862.97 and $49,416.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.