California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Lester A. Snow Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in California Water Service Group by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

