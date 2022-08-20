Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,911.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $121,911.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.39 or 0.07688839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00160744 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

