Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 722,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.