Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 548.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

