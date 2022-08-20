Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.96.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$27.29 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.11 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9357312 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

