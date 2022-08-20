Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Purchases 475 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $503.54 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.09.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.