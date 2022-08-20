Capital Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Lam Research makes up 1.9% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $26.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.18 and a 200 day moving average of $494.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.