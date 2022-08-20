Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $211,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,997. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.09.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

