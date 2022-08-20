Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $345,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,083,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,616,000 after buying an additional 854,536 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.08. 8,828,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

