Capital Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.70. 23,306,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,586,953. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

