Capital Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

