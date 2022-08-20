Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Capri Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $51.90 on Friday. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.