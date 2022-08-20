Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $870.25 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.51 billion and approximately $870.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00107039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00253991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032345 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

