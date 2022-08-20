Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

