Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $363.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,163,258 shares of company stock worth $46,315,624. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 298.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.