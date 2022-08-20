CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBFV. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

