CCA Industries (CAWW) & The Competition Financial Survey

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CCA Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million -$600,000.00 -15.00 CCA Industries Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.28

CCA Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries’ peers have a beta of 38.63, meaning that their average share price is 3,763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.03% N/A N/A CCA Industries Competitors -5.67% 33.74% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries Competitors 121 933 968 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.97%. Given CCA Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCA Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CCA Industries peers beat CCA Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

