CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

