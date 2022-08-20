Centric Swap Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $193,855.92 and $1.22 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00776835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

